PSX turns around, gains 228 points to close at 46,625 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Thursday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 228.41 points, with a positive change of 0.49 per cent, closing at 46,625.12 points against 46,396.71 points on the last working day.

A total of 396,430,702 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 477,865,084 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.537 billion against Rs14.693 billion the previous day.

As many as 525 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 252 of them recorded gain and 245 sustained losses whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 56,821,000 shares and price per share of Rs48.39, Telecard Limited with a volume of 41,117,500 and price per share of Rs23.11 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 20,386,000 and price per share of Rs3.34.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs130.50 per share, closing at Rs6295. Allawasaya Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs87.50, closing at Rs1254.21.

Gaton Ind. recorded a maximum decrease of Rs38.89 per share, closing at Rs480.01 followed by Pak Tobacco, the prices of which declined by Rs26.31 per share, closing at Rs1165.69.