PSX turns around, gains 263 points to close at 45,345 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Friday and witnessed bullish, gaining 263.35 points, with a positive change of 0.58 percent, closing at 45,345.65 points against 45,082.30 points on the last working day.

A total of 242,263,117 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 345,295,628 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.933 billion against Rs13.239 billion the previous day.

As many as 354 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 208 of them recorded gain and 124 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 26,149,000 shares and price per share of Rs18.43, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 21,662,500 and price per share of Rs2.28 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 18,994,513 and price per share of Rs105.76.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs599 per share, closing at Rs9900 whereas the runner up was Bata (Pak)XD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs153.70 to Rs2203.70.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs158 closing at Rs2282 followed by Ismail Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs33.70 to close at Rs416.30.