PSX Turns Around, Gains 276 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PSX turns around, gains 276 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Tuesday, gaining 276.20 points, a positive change of 0.68 percent, closing at 40,949.84 points against 40,673.64 points the previous day.

A total of 96,490,520 shares were traded during the day as compared to 92,717,662 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 4.605 billion against Rs. 4.461 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 300 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 150 of them recorded gains and 123 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with 12,961,340 shares at Rs 116.14 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 12,183,008 shares at Rs.1.17 per share, and Hascol petrol with 3,401,000 shares at Rs.5.55 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.115.79 per share price, closing at Rs.1,774.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs. 69.22 rise in its per share price to Rs.992.22.

Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.46.58 per share closing at Rs.600.00; followed by Pak Tobacco with Rs.37.73 decline to close at Rs.741.00.

