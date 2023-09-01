Open Menu

PSX Turns Around, Gains 310 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 06:19 PM

PSX turns around, gains 310 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday and gained 310.24 points, showing growth of 0.69 percent, closing at 45,312.66 points against 45,002.41 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Friday and gained 310.24 points, showing growth of 0.69 percent, closing at 45,312.66 points against 45,002.41 points the previous trading day.

A total of 161,824,998 shares were traded during the day as compared to 287,356,194 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs 4.464 billion against Rs 12.303 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 294 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 197 of them recorded gains and 81 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Nishat ChunPow with 14,182,000 shares at Rs 17.97 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 12,700,976 shares at Rs 1.15 per share and Al-Shaheer Corporation with 12,148,327 shares at Rs 9.50 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 89.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Indus Motor Company with Rs 52.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 987.71.

Bhanero Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 34.99 per share closing at Rs 8,90.01; followed by Premium Textile with Rs 29.98 decline to close at Rs 370.15.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Textile Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Nishat Chunian Power Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan asks India to give access to Gilani famil ..

Pakistan asks India to give access to Gilani family for his final resting place

2 minutes ago
 CPWB chairperson for joint efforts to end child la ..

CPWB chairperson for joint efforts to end child labour

5 minutes ago
 Dacoity case solved, looted valuables of worth Rs ..

Dacoity case solved, looted valuables of worth Rs 28.3 m recovered

5 minutes ago
 New U.S. Consul General assumes charge in Peshawar ..

New U.S. Consul General assumes charge in Peshawar

5 minutes ago
 18 brick kilns sealed over using old technology

18 brick kilns sealed over using old technology

5 minutes ago
 Medical camps set up for devotees in Bhit Shah

Medical camps set up for devotees in Bhit Shah

13 minutes ago
Cord recovered from Quran desecration accused

Cord recovered from Quran desecration accused

13 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

13 minutes ago
 Leopard spotted in QAU, varsity warns students, fa ..

Leopard spotted in QAU, varsity warns students, faculty to be watchful

13 minutes ago
 Physical remand of 83 Jaranwala accused extended t ..

Physical remand of 83 Jaranwala accused extended till Sept 9

13 minutes ago
 District admin prioritizes rural residents' concer ..

District admin prioritizes rural residents' concerns through Khuli Kutcheries: D ..

17 minutes ago
 Father, son killed over property dispute

Father, son killed over property dispute

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business