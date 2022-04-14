UrduPoint.com

PSX Turns Around, Gains 318 Points To Close At 46,484.43 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 03:42 PM

PSX turns around, gains 318 points to close at 46,484.43 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Thursday and witnessed bearish, gaining 318.93 points, with a positive change of 0.69 percent, closing at 46,484.43 points against 46,165.50 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Thursday and witnessed bearish, gaining 318.93 points, with a positive change of 0.69 percent, closing at 46,484.43 points against 46,165.50 points on the last working day.

A total of 494,943,257 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 474,588,030 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.680 billion against Rs12.353 billion on last trading day.

As many as 343 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 206 of them recorded gain and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 99,122,084 shares and price per share of Rs 6.75, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 36,948,000 and price per share of Rs1.93 and Flying Cement with volume of 32,521,000 and price per share of Rs 9.90.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 104.99 per share, closing at Rs 5,549.99 whereas the runner up was Al-Ghazi Tractors, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 31.63 to Rs 453.38.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 179.99 closing at Rs 2,220.01 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs 97.77 to close at Rs 2,222.23.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Flying Cement Company Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates launches powerful platform for customers ..

Emirates launches powerful platform for customers to browse and book bespoke Dub ..

22 minutes ago
 "Charter of Economy" needs to be translated in pra ..

"Charter of Economy" needs to be translated in practical steps

59 seconds ago
 Australian Prime Minister Cuts Campaign Trip Short ..

Australian Prime Minister Cuts Campaign Trip Short Due to Escort Car Crash - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 China Condemns Distortion of Its Position on Ukrai ..

China Condemns Distortion of Its Position on Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Calls on Yout ..

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Calls on Youth to Join Protests

1 minute ago
 Organisers determined to hold World Games in a bef ..

Organisers determined to hold World Games in a befitting manner

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.