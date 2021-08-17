UrduPoint.com

PSX Turns Around, Gains 345 Points To Close At 47,258 Points

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

PSX turns around, gains 345 points to close at 47,258 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around and witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 345.66 points, with a positive change of 0.74 per cent, closing at 47,258.45 points against 46,912.79 points on the last working day.

A total of 246,070,819 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 251,807,006 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.477 billion against Rs10.147 billion the previous day.

As many as 461 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 332 of them recorded gain and 110 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 30,977,500 shares and price per share of Rs42.41, Ghani Glo HOl with a volume of 16,972,500 and price per share of Rs43.76 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 14,073,319 and price per share of Rs163.95.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum increase of Rs69.99 per share, closing at Rs 2769.99. Allawasaya Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 31.79, closing at Rs455.71.

Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 139.96 per share, closing at Rs1726.23 followed by Ismail Ind, the prices of which declined by Rs 31.27 per share, closing at Rs392.03.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Ismail Industries Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TPL Properties Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Allawasaya Textile & Weaving Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offe ..

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offer its global members access to ..

10 minutes ago
 Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

12 minutes ago
 With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme ..

With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme sets its Eyes on the Next Mil ..

15 minutes ago
 President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

18 minutes ago
 Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted ..

Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted any backdoor in its products

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss prep ..

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss preparations for start of season a ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.