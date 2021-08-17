PSX turns around, gains 345 points to close at 47,258 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around and witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 345.66 points, with a positive change of 0.74 per cent, closing at 47,258.45 points against 46,912.79 points on the last working day.

A total of 246,070,819 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 251,807,006 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.477 billion against Rs10.147 billion the previous day.

As many as 461 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 332 of them recorded gain and 110 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 30,977,500 shares and price per share of Rs42.41, Ghani Glo HOl with a volume of 16,972,500 and price per share of Rs43.76 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 14,073,319 and price per share of Rs163.95.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum increase of Rs69.99 per share, closing at Rs 2769.99. Allawasaya Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 31.79, closing at Rs455.71.

Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 139.96 per share, closing at Rs1726.23 followed by Ismail Ind, the prices of which declined by Rs 31.27 per share, closing at Rs392.03.