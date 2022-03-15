UrduPoint.com

PSX Turns Around, Gains 352 Points To Close At 43,719 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 05:42 PM

PSX turns around, gains 352 points to close at 43,719 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Tuesday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 352.93 points, with a positive change of 0.81 percent, closing at 43,719.82 points against 43,366.89 points on the last working day

A total of 189,041,082 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 115,118,720 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.689 billion against Rs 3.645 billion the previous day.

As many as 346 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 211 of them recorded gain and 105 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 19,565,096 shares and price per share of Rs11.36, TPL Properties with a volume of 15,289,758 and price per share of Rs 22.73 and Treet Corp with volume of 13,734,000 and price per share of Rs30.99.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 89.11 per share, closing at Rs 2177.99 whereas the runner up was Unilever Foods, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 499 to Rs 21899.

Rafhan Miaze witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 61 closing at Rs 11800 followed by Ismail Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs 22.14 to close at Rs 527.85.

