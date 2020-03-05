PSX turns around, gains 475 points to close at 39,382 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 39,382.11 points as compared to 38,906.4 points on the last working day with positive change of 475.71 points (1.22%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 39,382.11 points as compared to 38,906.4 points on the last working day with positive change of 475.71 points (1.22%).

A total of 340,722,180 shares were traded as compared to the trade 186,985,760 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs13.342 billion as compared to Rs 7.381 billion during last trading day.

As many as 370 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 253 recorded gain and 102 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Fauji Cement with a volume of 29,955,000 shares and price per share of Rs 16.75, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 25,983,000 and price per share of Rs 14.05 and Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 21,493,000 and price per share of Rs 10.48.

The Rafhan Maize recorded the maximum increase of Rs 273 per share, closing at Rs 7098 while Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs90.01 per share, closing at Rs 2340.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs 100.05 per share, closing at Rs 1999.95 whereas Pak Services decreased by Rs 67.86 per share closing at Rs 925.