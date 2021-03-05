PSX turns around, gains 558 points to close at 45,837 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 558.81 points, with positive change of 1.23 percent, closing at 45,837.35 points against 45,278.54 points on the last working day.

A total 317,237,196 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 441,496,386 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.944 billion against Rs21.232 billion previous day.

As many as 409 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 295 of them recorded gain and 88 sustained losses whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Azgard Nine with a volume of 29,246,500 shares and price per share of Rs32.90, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 21,080,180 and price per share of Rs142.71 and Pak Refinery with volume of 17,894,500 and price per share of Rs26.11.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs10200 while Sunrays Textile shares increased by Rs73.01 per share closing at Rs1147.59.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs2800 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the decrease of Rs79.65 per share, closing at Rs982.35.