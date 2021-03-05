UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Turns Around, Gains 558 Points To Close At 45,837 Points

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

PSX turns around, gains 558 points to close at 45,837 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 558.81 points, with positive change of 1.23 percent, closing at 45,837.35 points against 45,278.54 points on the last working day.

A total 317,237,196 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 441,496,386 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.944 billion against Rs21.232 billion previous day.

As many as 409 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 295 of them recorded gain and 88 sustained losses whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Azgard Nine with a volume of 29,246,500 shares and price per share of Rs32.90, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 21,080,180 and price per share of Rs142.71 and Pak Refinery with volume of 17,894,500 and price per share of Rs26.11.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs10200 while Sunrays Textile shares increased by Rs73.01 per share closing at Rs1147.59.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs2800 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the decrease of Rs79.65 per share, closing at Rs982.35.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Azgard Nine Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Sunrays Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

22 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

26 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

31 minutes ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

41 minutes ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

41 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.