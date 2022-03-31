PSX turns around, gains 591 points to close at 44,928 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Thursday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 591.27 points, with a positive change of 1.33 percent, closing at 44,928.83 points against 44,337.56 points on the last working day.

A total of 415,634,290 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 344,135,145 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.675 billion against Rs7.779 billion on last trading day.

As many as 362 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 273 of them recorded gain and 75 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 56,072,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.14, Tree Corp with a volume of 34,449,500 and price per share of Rs 33.93 and Telecard Limited with volume of 27,292,127 and price per share of Rs14.17.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs321.73 per share, closing at Rs5,821.73 whereas the runner up was Bata (Pak), the share prices of which climbed up by Rs141.43 to Rs2,426.43.

Alawasaya Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs101.04 closing at Rs1,246.22 followed by Wyeth Pak LtdXD, the share price of which declined by Rs51.90 to close at Rs2,007.70.