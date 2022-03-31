UrduPoint.com

PSX Turns Around, Gains 591 Points To Close At 44,928 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PSX turns around, gains 591 points to close at 44,928 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Thursday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 591.27 points, with a positive change of 1.33 percent, closing at 44,928.83 points against 44,337.56 points on the last working day.

A total of 415,634,290 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 344,135,145 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.675 billion against Rs7.779 billion on last trading day.

As many as 362 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 273 of them recorded gain and 75 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 56,072,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.14, Tree Corp with a volume of 34,449,500 and price per share of Rs 33.93 and Telecard Limited with volume of 27,292,127 and price per share of Rs14.17.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs321.73 per share, closing at Rs5,821.73 whereas the runner up was Bata (Pak), the share prices of which climbed up by Rs141.43 to Rs2,426.43.

Alawasaya Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs101.04 closing at Rs1,246.22 followed by Wyeth Pak LtdXD, the share price of which declined by Rs51.90 to close at Rs2,007.70.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Telecard Limited Billion

Recent Stories

South Korea, US Sign Document on Update of Joint W ..

South Korea, US Sign Document on Update of Joint Wartime Contingency Plan - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled i ..

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emerg ..

3 minutes ago
 JSMU welcomes its seventh BBA Batch

JSMU welcomes its seventh BBA Batch

8 minutes ago
 Shanghai official says virus response lacking as c ..

Shanghai official says virus response lacking as city grinds to halt

8 minutes ago
 Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election as FIFA ..

Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election as FIFA president

8 minutes ago
 Dutch police arrest man for McDonald's shooting

Dutch police arrest man for McDonald's shooting

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.