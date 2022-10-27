PSX turns around, gains 62 points

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to slight bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 62.83 points, a negative change of 0.15 percent, closing at 41,602.86 against 41,540.03 points on the last working day.

A total of 203,560,788 shares were traded during the day as compared to 265,421,430 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.364 billion against Rs 7.713 billion on the last trading day.

Some 337 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 150 of them recorded gains, and 168 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WroldCall Telecom with 22,933,500 shares at Rs 1.40 per share, Dewan Motors with 16,813,000 shares at Rs 9.3 per share, and TRG Pak Ltd, 12,545,539 shares at Rs 114.88 per share.

Sapphire FiberXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 68.69 per share price, closing at Rs 1,177.54 whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm with a Rs 44.36 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,068.18.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 134.88 per share closing at Rs 2,100, followed by Archroma Pak with a Rs 35.06 decline to close at Rs 532.01 per share.

