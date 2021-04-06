UrduPoint.com
PSX Turns Around, Gains 856 Points To Close At 444,04 Points

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

PSX turns around, gains 856 points to close at 444,04 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 856.49 points with positive change of 1.97 per cent, closing at 444,04.70 points against 43,548.21 points on the last working day.

A total 305,963,476 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 302,803,566 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.075 billion against Rs13.420 billion the previous day.

As many as 393 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 301 of them recorded gain and 71 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 20,647,165 shares and price per share of Rs127.48, Netsol Tech with a volume of 19,228,000 and price per share of Rs162.75 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 16,488,242 and price per share of Rs27.31.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed maximum increase of Rs439.89 per share, closing at Rs13750 followed by Pak Tobacco, share prices of which increased by Rs66.39 closing at Rs1511.43.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs63.97 per share, closing at Rs862 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the decrease of Rs59.99 per share, closing at Rs795.01.

