PSX turns around, gains174 points, closing at 41,054 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Tuesday and witnessed bullish, gaining 174.75 points, a positive change of 0.43 percent, closing at 41,054.68 points against 40,879.93 points on the last working day.

A total of 120,125,795 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 163,793,751 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.3.363 billion against Rs.4.352 billion on last trading day.

As many as 315 companies transacted shares in the stock market,163 of them recorded gain and 128 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 8,188,521 shares and price per share of Rs.20.05, K-Electric Ltd with volume of 7,421,000 and price per share of Rs.2.57 and Hum Network with volume of 7,272,500 and price per share of Rs.7.16.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.1,600 per share, closing at Rs.24,600 whereas the runner up was Siemens Pak, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.45.02 to Rs645.33.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs199 per share closing at Rs9,800 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs138.75 to close at Rs.2,111.25.