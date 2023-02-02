PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 113 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 113.56 points, a positive change of 0.28 percent, closing at 40,733.51 against 40,619.95 points the previous day.

A total of 124,087,701 shares were traded during the day as compared to 130,973,488 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.120 billion against Rs 5.877 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 152 of them recorded gains and 146 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 20,606,814 shares at Rs.1.17 per share, Pak Petroleum with 12,289,269 shares at Rs 75.35 per share, and Dewan Motors with 6,197,500 shares at Rs.14.48 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.94.99 per share price, closing at Rs.5,300.00 whereas the runner-up was Mari PetroleumXD with a Rs.32.63 rise in its per share price to Rs1,454.35.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.157.13 per share closing at Rs 1,938.00 followed by Siemens Pak with Rs 47.64 decline to close at Rs.587.58.