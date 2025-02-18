PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 1,344 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,344.95 points, a positive change of 1.20 percent, closing at 113,088.48 points as compared to 111,743.53 points on the last trading day.
A total of 545,005,593 shares were traded during the day as compared to 511,194,686 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.741 billion against Rs19.635 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 255 of them recorded gains and 139 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 200,841,500 shares at Rs.13.23 per share, Power Cement with 25,779,974 shares at Rs.10.71 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 21,844,484 shares at Rs.1.50 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.140.28 per share closing at Rs.9,529.61 whereas runner-up was Lucky Cement Limited with Rs.55.35 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,459.65.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.92.80 per share price, closing at Rs.853.54, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs.59.44 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,039.96.
Recent Stories
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
More Stories From Business
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 1,344 points4 minutes ago
-
Gold dip by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.304,20034 minutes ago
-
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years40 minutes ago
-
Mansooba-e-Amal 'APP' launched for participatory planning & governance1 hour ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $1.864 billion from IT services' export during Jul-Dec3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Tuesday3 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1697 against USD Tuesday3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 20258 hours ago
-
Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project18 hours ago