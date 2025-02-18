Open Menu

PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 1,344 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 1,344 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,344.95 points, a positive change of 1.20 percent, closing at 113,088.48 points as compared to 111,743.53 points on the last trading day.

A total of 545,005,593 shares were traded during the day as compared to 511,194,686 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.741 billion against Rs19.635 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 255 of them recorded gains and 139 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 200,841,500 shares at Rs.13.23 per share, Power Cement with 25,779,974 shares at Rs.10.71 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 21,844,484 shares at Rs.1.50 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.140.28 per share closing at Rs.9,529.61 whereas runner-up was Lucky Cement Limited with Rs.55.35 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,459.65.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.92.80 per share price, closing at Rs.853.54, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs.59.44 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,039.96.

