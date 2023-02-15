UrduPoint.com

PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 176 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 176 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 176.70 points, a positive change of 0.43 percent, closing at 41,326.86 points against 41,150.16 points the previous day.

A total of 137,377,503 shares were traded during the day as compared to 187,532,224 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.6.115 billion against Rs. 7.858 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 321 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 149 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 12,584,506 shares at Rs 1.24 per share; Cnergyico PK with 7,819,856 shares at Rs.3.71 per share, and Hub Power Company with 7,228,483 shares at Rs.67.15 per share.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.80.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,880.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Tex. with a Rs.79.91 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,179.90.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.1,574.50 per share closing at Rs.19,426.00; followed by Pak Services with Rs.134.44 decline to close at Rs.1,658.21.

