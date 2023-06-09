UrduPoint.com

PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 217 Points

June 09, 2023

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 217 points

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 217.75 points, a positive change of 0.52 per cent, closing at 41,904.21 points against 41,686.46 points the previous day.

A total of 164,835,239 shares were traded during the day as compared to 203,789,233 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.195 billion against Rs 5.848 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 340 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 187 of them recorded gains and 126 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were TPL Properties with 19,508,636 shares at Rs 13.32 per share; Unity Foods Ltd with 13,968,605 shares at Rs 15.50 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 13,368,418 shares at Rs1.19 per share.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs135.12 per share price, closing at Rs1,936.67, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with an Rs 42.25 rise in its per share price to Rs 625.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs1,266.32 per share closing at Rs 21,932.68; followed by Allawasaya Tex with a Rs 224.00 decline to close at Rs 2,764.00.

