PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 3,238 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 06:55 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 3,238.17 points more points, a positive change of 3.05 percent, closing at 109,513.15 points as compared to 106,274.98 points on the last trading day
A total of 754,917,969 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,167,361,955 3 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 39.424 billion against Rs.56.797 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 459 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 281 of them recorded gains and 119 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 59 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 99,942,750 shares at Rs 1.60 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 43,280,462 shares at Rs 7.19 per share and K-Electric Limited with 40,644,312 shares at Rs.5.32 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs. 774.38 per share price, closing at Rs 21,399.80, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 70.28 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,311.65.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 60.45 per share closing at Rs 9,190.13 followed by Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with Rs 45.65 decline to close at Rs435.87.
