PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 332 points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2023 | 06:41 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday turned around to bullish trend, gaining 332.14 points, a positive change of 0.70 percent, closing at 47,750.77 points against 47,418.63 points the previous trading day

A total of 251,691,469 shares were traded during the day as compared to 188,680,077 shares the previous day.

A total of 251,691,469 shares were traded during the day as compared to 188,680,077 shares the previous day.

As many as 318 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 175 of them recorded gains and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Faysal Bank with 21,922,419 shares at Rs 23.94 per share; Nishat ChunPow with 15,282,500 shares at Rs 23.82 per share and Gul Ahmed with 14,664,132 shares at Rs 18.82 per share.

Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 18.86 per share price, closing at Rs 1,655.82, whereas the runner-up was Bal Wheels with an Rs 11.17 rise in its per share price to Rs160.07.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 107.17 per share closing at Rs 7,097.83; followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs 9.00 decline to close at Rs 1,760.00.

More Stories From Business