PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 365 Points
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday turned around to bullish trend, gaining 365.82 points, a positive change of 0.47 percent, closing at 79,017.62 points against 78,651.80 points on the last working day.
A total of 584,276,012 shares were traded during the day as compared to 532,732,689 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 16.364 billion against Rs. 14.735 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 212 of them recorded gains and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 60,745,513 shares at Rs 8.87 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 57,978,199 shares at Rs.1.43 per share and TPL Properties with 32,499,453 shares at Rs.9.35 per share.
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.49.07 per share price, closing at Rs 918.78, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with a Rs 48.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 17,440.00.
Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 83.34 per share closing at Rs 3,502.86 followed by Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with Rs 37.77 decline to close at Rs 872.00.
Recent Stories
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
More Stories From Business
-
Land acquisition for Buner Marble city to complete within 2 months9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia to sign agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation29 minutes ago
-
Yango Helps Fulfil Driver's Dream: Supporting a Father's Journey to Secure His Son’s Medical Care33 minutes ago
-
Pak-Russia to sing agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Chairs 23rd meeting of SCO ministers responsible for foreign economy, trade1 hour ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 20248 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews progress of Saut-ul-Quran Project17 hours ago
-
Ahsan emphasizes innovation, technology for economic competitiveness18 hours ago
-
Sino-Pak agree to operationalize ‘Gwadar Port' at optimal capacity18 hours ago
-
CDWP approves Rs 4.289.880 mln for National Center for Manufacturing19 hours ago