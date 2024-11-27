Open Menu

PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 4,695 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 06:54 PM

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 4,695 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 4,695.09 points more points, a positive change of 4.96 percent, closing at 99,269.25 points as compared to 94,574.16 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 4,695.09 points more points, a positive change of 4.96 percent, closing at 99,269.25 points as compared to 94,574.16 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,057,104,968 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,116,324,649 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 39.556 billion against Rs. 43.291 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 356 of them recorded gains and 52 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 114,966,225 shares at Rs 7.85 per share, Hascol Petrol with 106,286,630 shares at Rs 12.59 per share and K-Electric Limited with 91,200,956 shares at Rs.5.15 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs. 348.78 per share price, closing at Rs 19,368.13, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 175.25 rise in its per share price to Rs 7,988.75.

Rafhan Services Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 50.29 per share closing at Rs 827.72 followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 26.35 decline to close at Rs.1,151.64.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Bank Of Punjab Market Share Top Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited K-Electric Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 12 paisa against dollar

19 minutes ago
 All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival ..

All set to hold 11th Faisalabad Literary Festival on Nov 29-30

19 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested ..

Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests

46 minutes ago
 Somalia to have National Coordination Office for C ..

Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH

2 minutes ago
 Project launched for capacity building training of ..

Project launched for capacity building training of QEC

2 minutes ago
 PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur

PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur

1 hour ago
MoU signed to enhance living conditions for women

MoU signed to enhance living conditions for women

2 minutes ago
 President ICCI pledges full support for sports pro ..

President ICCI pledges full support for sports promotion

2 minutes ago
 COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

4 hours ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business