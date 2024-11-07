Open Menu

PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 499 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 06:11 PM

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 499.05 points, a positive change of 0.54 percent, closing at 92,520.49 points as compared to 92,021.44 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 499.05 points, a positive change of 0.54 percent, closing at 92,520.49 points as compared to 92,021.44 points on the last trading day.

A total of 678,788,064 shares were traded during the day as compared to 889,166,479 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 24.827 billion against Rs. 30.474 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 449 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 257 of them recorded gains and 145 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 47 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 62,920,538 shares at Rs 6.57 per share, Kohinoor Spinning with 46,527,930 shares at Rs 7.83 per share and K-Electric Limited with 34,718,470 shares at Rs.4.80 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.86.32 per share price, closing at Rs 8,986.99, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 48.07 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,401.07.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 101.45 per share closing at Rs 7,305.21 followed by Bhanero Textile Mills Limited with Rs 50.09 decline to close at Rs 782.05.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Bank Of Punjab Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited Bhanero Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices ..

Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices with Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation sl ..

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows

1 minute ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence fr ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence from Friday

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s maritime sector earns 90 bln rupees p ..

Pakistan’s maritime sector earns 90 bln rupees profit in last FY: Minister

1 minute ago
 PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

37 minutes ago
 Accountability court directed to reconsider acquit ..

Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in ..

43 minutes ago
Sargodha University, APP sign agreement for hands- ..

Sargodha University, APP sign agreement for hands-on training to students

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islam ..

PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit

54 minutes ago
 Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, bel ..

Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

6 hours ago
 Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business