PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 499.05 points, a positive change of 0.54 percent, closing at 92,520.49 points as compared to 92,021.44 points on the last trading day.

A total of 678,788,064 shares were traded during the day as compared to 889,166,479 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 24.827 billion against Rs. 30.474 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 449 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 257 of them recorded gains and 145 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 47 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 62,920,538 shares at Rs 6.57 per share, Kohinoor Spinning with 46,527,930 shares at Rs 7.83 per share and K-Electric Limited with 34,718,470 shares at Rs.4.80 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.86.32 per share price, closing at Rs 8,986.99, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 48.07 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,401.07.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 101.45 per share closing at Rs 7,305.21 followed by Bhanero Textile Mills Limited with Rs 50.09 decline to close at Rs 782.05.