PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 578 points

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 578.96 points, a positive change of 0.68 percent, closing at 85,840.34 points against 85,261.39 points on the last trading day

A total of 422,107,359 shares were traded during the day as compared to 477,642,675 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 24.467 billion against Rs. 23.474 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 202 of them recorded gains and 174 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 67 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were PTCL with 37,868,367 shares at Rs 15.73 per share, Hub Power Company XD with 33,284,625 shares at Rs 98.83 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 22,458,138 shares at Rs 7.59 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 126.95 per share price, closing at Rs 17,477.45, whereas the runner-up was Reliance

Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with Rs 75.64 rise in its per share price to Rs 876.30.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 98.34 per share closing at Rs 885.06 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 93.20 decline to close at Rs 1,255.65.

