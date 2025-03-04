Open Menu

PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 756 Points

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 756 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 756.91 points, a positive change of 0.68 percent, closing at 112,743.80 points as compared to 111,986.89 points on the last trading day.

A total of 206,851,125 shares were traded during the day as compared to 208,881,544 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.337 billion against Rs11.881 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 429 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,221 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 58 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 12,563,739 shares at Rs.

1.40 per share, Citi Pharma Limited with 12,282,173 shares at Rs.92.93 per share and Pak International Bulk with 10,341,268 shares at Rs.9.12 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.61.32 per share closing at Rs.23,066.34 whereas runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs.28.82 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,200.00.

Mehmood Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.42.52 per share price, closing at Rs.385.73, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with Rs.33.41 decline in its per share price to Rs.483.67.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Gha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..

10 minutes ago
 China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights be ..

China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to m ..

SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..

11 minutes ago
 Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies ..

Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..

26 minutes ago
 Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government G ..

Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship

41 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it i ..

Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'

56 minutes ago
Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endo ..

Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fat ..

56 minutes ago
 Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024

Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024

1 hour ago
 Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of ..

Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical ch ..

1 hour ago
 EAD explores waste recycling, water management, na ..

EAD explores waste recycling, water management, nature-based solutions in Singap ..

2 hours ago
 US President Donald Trump halts all military aid t ..

US President Donald Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat fi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat first against India in first sem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business