PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 756 Points
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 756.91 points, a positive change of 0.68 percent, closing at 112,743.80 points as compared to 111,986.89 points on the last trading day.
A total of 206,851,125 shares were traded during the day as compared to 208,881,544 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.337 billion against Rs11.881 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 429 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,221 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 58 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 12,563,739 shares at Rs.
1.40 per share, Citi Pharma Limited with 12,282,173 shares at Rs.92.93 per share and Pak International Bulk with 10,341,268 shares at Rs.9.12 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.61.32 per share closing at Rs.23,066.34 whereas runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs.28.82 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,200.00.
Mehmood Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.42.52 per share price, closing at Rs.385.73, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with Rs.33.41 decline in its per share price to Rs.483.67.
Recent Stories
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi
SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..
Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..
Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship
Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'
Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fat ..
Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024
Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical ch ..
EAD explores waste recycling, water management, nature-based solutions in Singap ..
US President Donald Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat first against India in first sem ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 756 points6 minutes ago
-
CCP a vital regulator, owning its building, strengthening as an institution: Finance Minster6 minutes ago
-
Five development schemes approved6 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 8.17% to $22.022 bln during Jul-Feb3 hours ago
-
Deepal Announces Exclusive Installment Offer at 96th Polo Cup Trophy Sponsored by Master Group of In ..4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 20257 hours ago
-
European defence stocks soar as govts ramp up military spend17 hours ago
-
European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend17 hours ago
-
European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend20 hours ago