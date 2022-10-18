UrduPoint.com

PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 83 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 83 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turn around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 83.82 points, a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 41,839.27 against 41,755.45 points on the last working day.

A total of 190,311,688 shares were traded during the day compared to 144,312,641 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.809 billion against Rs4.667 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 175 of them recorded gain and 163 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were; Worldcall Telecom with 29,860,500 shares at Rs1.57 per share, F. Nat. Equities with 11,670,500 at Rs6.00 and Sui Northern GasXD with 8,417,065 at Rs33.81 per share.

Sapphire Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 45.40 per share price, closing at Rs 1,059 whereas the runner up was Premium Textile with Rs 31.60 rise in per share price to Rs 665.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 150 per share closing at Rs 5,850 followed by Sapphire FiberXD with Rs 91.02 decline to close at Rs 1,158.36.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turk ..

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turkmenistan At «The Central Asia ..

24 minutes ago
 Participation Of The President Of Turkmenistan In ..

24 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus ..

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancell ..

29 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

33 minutes ago
 World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone ..

World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone - Infinix ZERO 20 now availab ..

36 minutes ago
 SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shah ..

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shahzeb’s murder case

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.