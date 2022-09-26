PSX turns around, witnesses bullish trend with gain of 531 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 531.33 points, a positive change of 1.31 percent, closing at 41,151.54 against 40,620.2 points on the last working day.

A total of 213,024,435 shares were traded during the day compared to 165,291,388 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.9.516 billion against Rs. 6.873 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 326 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 224 of them recorded gain and 79 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with 27,472,054 shares at Rs.126.65 per share Cnergyico PK with 17,366,172 at Rs.4.93 and Unity Foods Ltd with 15,404,235 at Rs23.06 per share.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.55.89 per share price, closing at Rs.854.89 whereas the runner up was Pak Tobacco with Rs.55 rise in per share price to Rs.845.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.105 per share closing at Rs.5,600 followed by Sapphire Tex with Rs.69.26 decline to close at Rs.1,104.74.