PSX Turns Bearish, Loses 1,073 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,073.74 more points, a negative change of 0.98 percent, closing at 108,896.65 points as compared to 109,970.39 points on the last trading day.
A total of 1,548,302,320 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,597,868,204 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 68.805 billion against Rs. 60.251 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 469 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 106 of them recorded gains and 329 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 34 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 200,870,859 shares at Rs 1.66 per share, Cnergyico PK with 150,687,962 shares at Rs 6.94 per share and K-Electric with 73,030,711 shares at Rs.5.91 per share.
Khyber Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.51.61 per share price, closing at Rs.631.88, whereas the runner-up was Attock Refinery Limited with Rs 46.97 rise in its per share price to Rs 588.20.
Unilerver Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 362.95 per share closing at Rs 20,330.55 followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 123.13 decline to close at Rs.2,653.09.
