Open Menu

PSX Turns Bearish, Loses 1,073 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PSX turns bearish, loses 1,073 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,073.74 more points, a negative change of 0.98 percent, closing at 108,896.65 points as compared to 109,970.39 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,548,302,320 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,597,868,204 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 68.805 billion against Rs. 60.251 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 469 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 106 of them recorded gains and 329 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 34 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 200,870,859 shares at Rs 1.66 per share, Cnergyico PK with 150,687,962 shares at Rs 6.94 per share and K-Electric with 73,030,711 shares at Rs.5.91 per share.

Khyber Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.51.61 per share price, closing at Rs.631.88, whereas the runner-up was Attock Refinery Limited with Rs 46.97 rise in its per share price to Rs 588.20.

Unilerver Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 362.95 per share closing at Rs 20,330.55 followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 123.13 decline to close at Rs.2,653.09.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Attock Refinery Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

1 hour ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

2 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

5 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

5 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

8 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

20 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

20 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business