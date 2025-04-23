Open Menu

PSX Turns Bearish, Loses 1,204 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 07:58 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,204.21 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 1.02 percent, closing at 117,226.15 points as compared to 118,430.35 points on the last trading day

A total of 605,175,574 shares were traded during the day as compared to 740,872,571 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs27.762 billion against Rs30.516 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 127 of them recorded gains and 276 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 58,495,594 shares at Rs 10.04 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 33,012,752 shares at Rs 1.33 per share and Power Cement with 29,594,463 shares at Rs 14.20 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 247.28 per share closing at Rs 2,720.07 whereas runner-up was Khyber Tobacco Company Limited with Rs 28.62 rise in its share price to close at Rs 315.46.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 128.70 per share price, closing at Rs 22,942.73, whereas the runner-up Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 84.02 decline in its per share price to Rs 3,074.48.

