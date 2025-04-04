PSX turns bearish, loses 146 points

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 07:34 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Friday, losing 146.45 points, a negative change of 0.12 percent, closing at 118,791.66 points as compared to 118,938.11 points on the last trading day

A total of 553,668,391 shares were traded during the day as compared to 422,702,593 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs35.492 billion against Rs28.211 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 151 of them recorded gains and 258 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 48 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 61,333,939 shares at Rs 8.29 per share, Bank Al-Falah with 43,523,860 shares at Rs74.37 per share and Bank of Punjab 21,774,098 shares at Rs 11.01 per share.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 89.27 per share closing at Rs 981.98 whereas runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 52.25 rise in its share price to close at Rs 1,852.50.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 100.00 per share price, closing at

Rs 9,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs 66.00 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,517.82.

