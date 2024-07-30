PSX Turns Bearish, Loses 198 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 198.94 points, a negative change of 0.25 percent, closing at 78,628.81 points against 78,827.74 points on the last working day.
A total of 313,085,457 shares were traded during the day as compared to 371,087,020 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 17.615 billion against Rs 19.156 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 447 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 152 of them recorded gains and 239 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were The Organic Meat with 24,830,333 shares at Rs 40.47 per share, The Searle Company with 24,067,099 shares at Rs 60.31 per share and Fauji Cement with 15,819,905 shares at Rs 21.63 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 77.44 per share price, closing at Rs 7,590.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with a Rs 38.57 rise in its per share price to Rs 819.02.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 97.13 per share closing at Rs 6,852.80, followed by Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with a Rs 56.40 decline to close at Rs 603.60.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Business
-
Weak yen helps Toyota compensate for Japan problems10 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 20242 hours ago
-
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 6.17, HSD by Rs 10.86 per liter11 hours ago
-
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.1711 hours ago
-
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-2511 hours ago
-
CPEC 2.0 is making Pakistan an attractive investment destination, Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago
-
SECP recommends formation of pools to meet insured Pakistan vision11 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador, Commerce minister discuss bilateral trade, investment13 hours ago
-
Acquisition of German conglomerate, CCP’s approval for market integration13 hours ago
-
Govt pursuing vision of transforming Pakistan into a hub of innovation: Rana Tanveer13 hours ago