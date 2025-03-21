Open Menu

PSX Turns Bearish, Loses 327 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PSX turns bearish, loses 327 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bearish trend on Friday, losing 327.60 points, a negative change of 0.28 percent, closing at 118,442.18 points as compared to 118,769.77 points on the last trading day.

A total of 369,119,112 shares were traded during the day as compared to 667,875,803 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.273 billion against Rs38.525 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 193 of them recorded gains and 190 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 49,087,352 shares at Rs7.98 per share, Pak Refinery with 27,365,824 shares at Rs38.14 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 26,352,530 shares at Rs16.61 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs165.56 per share closing at Rs23,565.55 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs61.94 rise in its share price to close at Rs9,100.00.

A—Ghazi Tractors Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs26.40 per share price, closing at Rs545.30, whereas the runner-up was Lucky Cement Limited with Rs21.70 decline in its per share price to Rs1,527.79.

