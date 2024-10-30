PSX Turns Bearish, Loses 577 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 06:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 577.52 points, a negative change of 0.64 percent, closing at 90,286.57 points as compared to 90,864.09 points on last trading day.
A total of 614,564,066 shares were traded during the day as compared to 602,810,650 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 27.341 billion against Rs.28.203 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 308 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 103 of them recorded gains and 200 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 05 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Silk Bank Limited with 68,504,399 shares at Rs 1.18 per share, The Searle Company with 26,744,475 shares at Rs 65.33 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 22,729,844 shares at Rs1.24 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.154.84 per share price, closing at Rs 7,750.00, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan)Limited with Rs 74.92 rise in its per share price to Rs 824.13.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 192.49 per share closing at Rs 18,987.51 followed by Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 117.98 decline to close at Rs 1,582.01.
