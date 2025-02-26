PSX turns bearish, loses 665 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 665.76 points, a negative change of 0.58 percent, closing at 113,862.33 points as compared to 114,528.09 points on the last trading day.

A total of 640,178,422 shares were traded during the day as compared to 495,984,234 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs22.740 billion against Rs29.362 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,126 of them recorded gains and 260 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 83,863,183 shares at Rs.7.69 per share, Pak International Bulk with 49,255,813 shares at Rs.9.08 per share and Sui South Gas with 39,439,690 shares at Rs.34.18 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.323.44 per share closing at Rs.23,324.97 whereas runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs.34.92 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,934.92.

Abbot Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.31.55 per share price, closing at Rs.1,048.58, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs.28.77 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,717.18.