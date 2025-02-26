PSX Turns Bearish, Loses 665 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 665.76 points, a negative change of 0.58 percent, closing at 113,862.33 points as compared to 114,528.09 points on the last trading day.
A total of 640,178,422 shares were traded during the day as compared to 495,984,234 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs22.740 billion against Rs29.362 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,126 of them recorded gains and 260 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 83,863,183 shares at Rs.7.69 per share, Pak International Bulk with 49,255,813 shares at Rs.9.08 per share and Sui South Gas with 39,439,690 shares at Rs.34.18 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.323.44 per share closing at Rs.23,324.97 whereas runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs.34.92 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,934.92.
Abbot Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.31.55 per share price, closing at Rs.1,048.58, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs.28.77 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,717.18.
Recent Stories
Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..
Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress
EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience
Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..
Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'
'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 665 points6 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.2,400 per tola to Rs.306,3001 hour ago
-
Data, evidence-based research, policies needed for national development: Ahsan1 hour ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Chicken prices increases by Rs 137 in twin cities2 hours ago
-
Data, evidence-based research, policies needed for national development: Ahsan2 hours ago
-
Vietnam shows growth in industrial, agriculture, services sectors: ambassador4 hours ago
-
TUF holds Intl Students Convention4 hours ago
-
China's mechanism for small, micro firms' financing generates results6 hours ago
-
Hong Kong's economy expected to grow 2 to 3 pct in 20256 hours ago
-
Singapore's manufacturing output rises 9.1 pct in January6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago