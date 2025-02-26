Open Menu

PSX Turns Bearish, Loses 665 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PSX turns bearish, loses 665 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 665.76 points, a negative change of 0.58 percent, closing at 113,862.33 points as compared to 114,528.09 points on the last trading day.

A total of 640,178,422 shares were traded during the day as compared to 495,984,234 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs22.740 billion against Rs29.362 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,126 of them recorded gains and 260 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 83,863,183 shares at Rs.7.69 per share, Pak International Bulk with 49,255,813 shares at Rs.9.08 per share and Sui South Gas with 39,439,690 shares at Rs.34.18 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.323.44 per share closing at Rs.23,324.97 whereas runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs.34.92 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,934.92.

Abbot Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.31.55 per share price, closing at Rs.1,048.58, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs.28.77 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,717.18.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entitie ..

Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..

53 seconds ago
 Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Cong ..

Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress

16 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valu ..

EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores col ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..

46 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International ..

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..

1 hour ago
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dub ..

DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, i ..

Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

2 hours ago
 Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens e ..

Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing ' ..

Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'

2 hours ago
 'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Isl ..

'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business