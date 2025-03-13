Open Menu

PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 1,009 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 10:32 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,009.70 points, a positive change of 0.89 percent, closing at 115,094.24 points as compared to 114,084.54 points on the last trading day

A total of 382,791,629 shares were traded during the day as compared to 299,630,187 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.407 billion against Rs20.262 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,232 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 48,802,683 shares at Rs13.45 per share, Barkat Frisian Agro with 24,680,233 shares at Rs28.40 per share and Fauji Cement with 19,660,929 shares at Rs45.29 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs85.30 per share closing at Rs3,199.88 whereas runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs64.22 rise in its share price to close at Rs928.47.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs122.40 per share price, closing at Rs23,217.20, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited with Rs36.15 decline in its per share price to Rs1,383.77.

