PSX turns bullish, gains 1,015 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,015.82 points, a positive change of 1.59, closing at 65,064.27 points against 64,048.44 points the previous trading day.

A total of 315,247,601 shares valuing Rs.10.487 billion were traded during the day as compared to 252,751,968 shares valuing Rs.9.247 billion the last day.

Some 336 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 248 of them recorded gains and 72 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 16 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 42,747,519 shares at Rs 1.

35 per share, Cnergyico PK with 36,111,224 shares with 5.09 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 19,583,000 shares at Rs 4.79 per share.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 72.51 per share price, closing at Rs2,430.11, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with a Rs 69.12 rise in its per share price to Rs7,500.00.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs90.00 per share closing at1,110.00, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 18.60 decline to close at Rs710.10.