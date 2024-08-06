PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 106 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 106.85 points, a positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 77,191.34 points against 77,084.49 points on the last working day.
`
A total of 600,896,301 shares were traded during the day as compared to 501,191,841 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 17.127 billion against Rs 21.057 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 206 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 147,513,801 shares at Rs 6.10 per share, Yousuf Weabing with 53,670,089 shares at Rs 4.16 per share and Hascol petrol with 41,384,191 shares at Rs 6.56 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 148.69 per share price, closing at Rs 6,997.21, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 109.60 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,589.70.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 165.50 per share closing at Rs 17,685.00 followed by JDW Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs 25.78 decline to close at Rs 485.47.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Business
-
US trade gap narrows less than expected in June22 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES42 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates52 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 20242 hours ago
-
Senate body seek updates on budget recommendations13 hours ago
-
Wall Street strives to rebound, Tokyo soars after rout14 hours ago
-
US stocks open higher in calmer market after rout14 hours ago
-
UAF delegation visits WSU for strengthening collaborations14 hours ago
-
Over 9m tourists turn to KP in last 3 months: CM’s aide14 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal commends Huawei's collaboration to build 'Digital Future' for Pakistan15 hours ago
-
Pakistan imports 6.187MMT wheat in last two years: Tanveer Hussain15 hours ago