Open Menu

PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 106 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PSX turns bullish, gains 106 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 106.85 points, a positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 77,191.34 points against 77,084.49 points on the last working day.

`

A total of 600,896,301 shares were traded during the day as compared to 501,191,841 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 17.127 billion against Rs 21.057 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 206 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 147,513,801 shares at Rs 6.10 per share, Yousuf Weabing with 53,670,089 shares at Rs 4.16 per share and Hascol petrol with 41,384,191 shares at Rs 6.56 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 148.69 per share price, closing at Rs 6,997.21, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 109.60 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,589.70.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 165.50 per share closing at Rs 17,685.00 followed by JDW Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs 25.78 decline to close at Rs 485.47.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

2 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

11 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

11 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

11 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

12 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

12 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

12 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

13 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

12 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business