PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 111 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 08:39 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 111.79 points, a positive change of 0.09 percent, closing at 118,332.91 points as compared to 118,221.12 points on the last trading day
A total of 690,389,276 shares were traded during the day as compared to 635,535,311 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.828 billion against Rs 18.576 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 459 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 211 of them recorded gains and 210 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 38 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 267,623,259 shares at Rs 5.89 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 31,561,718 shares at Rs 1.30 per share and PTCL with 20,008,328 shares at Rs 24.28 per share.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 2,206.95 per share closing at Rs24,276.48 whereas runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 209.67 rise in its share price to close at Rs 2,306.37.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 471.19 per share price, closing at Rs 10,284.04, whereas the runner-up Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 100.00 decline in its per share price to Rs 23,000.00.
