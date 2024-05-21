PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 122 Points
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 06:36 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 122.77 points, a positive change of 0.16 per cent, closing at 75,206.77 points against 75,084.00 points the previous trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 122.77 points, a positive change of 0.16 per cent, closing at 75,206.77 points against 75,084.00 points the previous trading day.
A total of 462,304,427 shares valuing Rs 15.871billion were traded during the day as compared to 375,359,048 shares valuing Rs 16.301 billion on the last day.
Some 381 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 174 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 23 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 40,931,358 shares at Rs4.
84 per share, Dewan Cement with 38,491,341 shares at Rs 10.80 per share and Symmetry Group Limited with 32,850,970 shares at Rs 4.94 per share.
Serice Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 56.46 per share price closing at Rs 841.46, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs 26.30 increase to close at Rs 525.52.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 428.42 per share closing at Rs 18,555.32, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 96.54 decline to close at Rs 7,321.28.
Recent Stories
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..
KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit
Muharrars of two police stations suspended
SECP conducts workshop on collaboration with China in capital markets
Dar, Kazakh FM review bilateral relations, connectivity projects
Special persons community delegation meets with SSP Traffic
Housing Minister attends signing of 5 MoUs at Real Estate Supply Chain Forum 202 ..
Commerce minister for fostering international collaborations to maximizing marke ..
FAPUASA meeting demands budgetary allocations for universities
Girl injured in Qalandarabad firing incident dies in hospital
More Stories From Business
-
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 %1 minute ago
-
SECP conducts workshop on collaboration with China in capital markets2 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister for fostering international collaborations to maximizing market opportunities2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing32 minutes ago
-
PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company36 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO36 minutes ago
-
One dead as Singapore Airlines Boeing flight hits severe turbulence52 minutes ago
-
The International Monetary Fund cautions on timing of UK rate cut45 minutes ago
-
Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar38 minutes ago
-
Stock markets retreat as traders take profits38 minutes ago
-
Meat, meat products valued at $430.738 mln exported in 10 months3 hours ago
-
NGOs seeking climate trial of French oil giant TotalEnergies34 minutes ago