Open Menu

PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 122 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 06:36 PM

PSX turns bullish, gains 122 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 122.77 points, a positive change of 0.16 per cent, closing at 75,206.77 points against 75,084.00 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 122.77 points, a positive change of 0.16 per cent, closing at 75,206.77 points against 75,084.00 points the previous trading day.

A total of 462,304,427 shares valuing Rs 15.871billion were traded during the day as compared to 375,359,048 shares valuing Rs 16.301 billion on the last day.

Some 381 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 174 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 40,931,358 shares at Rs4.

84 per share, Dewan Cement with 38,491,341 shares at Rs 10.80 per share and Symmetry Group Limited with 32,850,970 shares at Rs 4.94 per share.

Serice Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 56.46 per share price closing at Rs 841.46, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs 26.30 increase to close at Rs 525.52.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 428.42 per share closing at Rs 18,555.32, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 96.54 decline to close at Rs 7,321.28.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Dewan Cement Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited Mehmood Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pa ..

WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..

1 minute ago
 KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Counci ..

KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President

5 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recr ..

LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case

5 minutes ago
 Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at ..

Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit

5 minutes ago
 Muharrars of two police stations suspended

Muharrars of two police stations suspended

5 minutes ago
 SECP conducts workshop on collaboration with China ..

SECP conducts workshop on collaboration with China in capital markets

2 minutes ago
Dar, Kazakh FM review bilateral relations, connect ..

Dar, Kazakh FM review bilateral relations, connectivity projects

2 minutes ago
 Special persons community delegation meets with SS ..

Special persons community delegation meets with SSP Traffic

2 minutes ago
 Housing Minister attends signing of 5 MoUs at Real ..

Housing Minister attends signing of 5 MoUs at Real Estate Supply Chain Forum 202 ..

2 minutes ago
 Commerce minister for fostering international coll ..

Commerce minister for fostering international collaborations to maximizing marke ..

2 minutes ago
 FAPUASA meeting demands budgetary allocations for ..

FAPUASA meeting demands budgetary allocations for universities

2 minutes ago
 Girl injured in Qalandarabad firing incident dies ..

Girl injured in Qalandarabad firing incident dies in hospital

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business