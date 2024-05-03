PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 1,244 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 06:42 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,244.45 points, a positive change of 1.76 percent, closing at 71,902.09 points against 70,657.64 points the previous trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,244.45 points, a positive change of 1.76 percent, closing at 71,902.09 points against 70,657.64 points the previous trading day.
A total of 452,155,229 shares valuing Rs 24.542 billion were traded during the day as compared to 436,993,041 shares valuing Rs19.024 billion the last day.
Some 378 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 248 of them recorded gains and 104 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 26 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pak Petroleum with 26,658,354 shares at Rs 124.33 per share, Hascol Petrol with 26,575,393 shares at Rs8.06 per share and Fauji Cement with 19,309,110 shares at Rs21.36 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a increase of Rs 240.83 per share closing at Rs 19,379.98, whereas runner up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 100.11 decline to close at Rs 7,585.11.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 68.03 per share closing at Rs 994.94, followed by Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with Rs 24.61 decline to close at Rs 550.38.
Recent Stories
DC assumes office, spells out priorities
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
FDA officials urged to resolve peoples’ issues
More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball League
Commerce Ministry allows implementation of TAD to remove hurdle in Pak-Afghan tr ..
Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches
Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, financial terms in review con ..
Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received
Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down
5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Rupee gains 10 pasia against US dollar
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister for measures to enhance tax to GDP ratio2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 pasia against US dollar13 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal highlights deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan, Australia3 hours ago
-
Markets track Wall St higher as rate hopes rise, eyes on US jobs13 minutes ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices ease as weekly inflation falls by 1%4 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,400 per tola to Rs 239,6004 hours ago
-
WB sees brighter future for Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
Turkey inflation rises to 69.8% in April13 minutes ago
-
Australia commits 323 million USD for ADB13 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan possess huge potential to become financial hub for Central Asia5 hours ago
-
Markets track Wall St higher as rate hopes rise, eyes on US jobs12 minutes ago
-
Markets track Wall St higher as rate hopes rise, eyes on US jobs12 minutes ago