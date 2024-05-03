Open Menu

PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 1,244 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,244.45 points, a positive change of 1.76 percent, closing at 71,902.09 points against 70,657.64 points the previous trading day.

A total of 452,155,229 shares valuing Rs 24.542 billion were traded during the day as compared to 436,993,041 shares valuing Rs19.024 billion the last day.

Some 378 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 248 of them recorded gains and 104 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 26 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Petroleum with 26,658,354 shares at Rs 124.33 per share, Hascol Petrol with 26,575,393 shares at Rs8.06 per share and Fauji Cement with 19,309,110 shares at Rs21.36 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a increase of Rs 240.83 per share closing at Rs 19,379.98, whereas runner up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 100.11 decline to close at Rs 7,585.11.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 68.03 per share closing at Rs 994.94, followed by Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with Rs 24.61 decline to close at Rs 550.38.

