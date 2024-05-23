Open Menu

PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 157 Points

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PSX turns bullish, gains 157 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 157.80 points, a positive change of 0.21 per cent, closing at 75,114.47 points against 74,956.67 points the previous trading day.

A total of 758,944,398 shares valuing Rs 16.708 billion were traded during the day as compared to 584,484,020 shares valuing Rs 17.714 billion on the last day.

Some 376 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 192 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 191,624,790 shares at Rs 5.

24 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 94,786,291 shares at Rs 1.45 per share and Symmetry Group Limited with 47,718,249 shares at Rs 5.74 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 84.44 per share price closing at Rs 18,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs 38.10 increase to close at Rs 918.10.

Mehmood Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 38.18 per share closing at Rs 470.92, followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 28.33 decline to close at Rs 574.07.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Textile Share Top Hallmark Company Limited 786 Investment Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

2 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

9 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

18 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

18 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

18 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

18 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

18 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business