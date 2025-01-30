PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 1,719 More Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 06:22 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,719.04 more points, a positive change of 1.54 percent, closing at 113,206.40 points as compared to 111,487.36 points on the last trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,719.04 more points, a positive change of 1.54 percent, closing at 113,206.40 points as compared to 111,487.36 points on the last trading day.
A total of 483,939,931 shares were traded during the day as compared to 449,244,755 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.103 billion against Rs. 28.186 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 272 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Sui South Gas with 48,364,956 shares at Rs 39.11 per share, Waves Home Appliances with 33,226,540 shares at Rs.12.78 per share and Bank Hakramah with 31,509,642 shares at Rs.3.71 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs286.49 per share closing at Rs22,387.00 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 98.05 rise in its share price to close at Rs.9,498.05.
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.35.19 per share price, closing at Rs 679.22, whereas the runner-up was Excide Pakistan Limited with Rs 28.84 decline in its per share price to Rs.781.36.
Recent Stories
UAE strengthens collaboration to advance gender equality, women’s empowerment
Hamdan bin Mohammed commends MBRSC team on successful launch of MBZ-SAT
Dubai Holding Asset Management unveils Nad Al Sheba Mall, set to open in April 2 ..
France, Germany stall eurozone growth in fourth quarter
Drop in temperatures expected, chances of rainfall increase: NCM
Egypt’s Health Ministry, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to develop advanced BMT ..
EHS, MBRCGI announce AI-driven ‘Synthetic Memories’ project for Alzheimer’ ..
Deutsche Bank 2024 profits hit by legal costs
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation discuss cooperation
Scottish court rules against two new North Sea oil and gas fields
Prudent monetary policy played key role in restoring macroeconomic stability: SB ..
UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Deutsche Bank 2024 profits hit by legal costs2 minutes ago
-
KPEC is crucial regional connectivity project; says CM’s aide2 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,719 more points2 minutes ago
-
RCCI delegation to Participate in upcoming ‘Trade, Industrial Exhibition’ in Rwanda2 hours ago
-
Rightsizing body reviews MoIB, NH&CD restructuring2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1,600 per tola to Rs.290,3002 hours ago
-
NA body on Commerce calls for enhancing CSR allocation, action on key export issues3 hours ago
-
Türkiye's economic confidence improves in January5 hours ago
-
Germany's import prices up 2% year-on-year in December5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 20259 hours ago