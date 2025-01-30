PSX turns bullish, gains 1,719 more points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,719.04 more points, a positive change of 1.54 percent, closing at 113,206.40 points as compared to 111,487.36 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,719.04 more points, a positive change of 1.54 percent, closing at 113,206.40 points as compared to 111,487.36 points on the last trading day.

A total of 483,939,931 shares were traded during the day as compared to 449,244,755 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.103 billion against Rs. 28.186 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 272 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Sui South Gas with 48,364,956 shares at Rs 39.11 per share, Waves Home Appliances with 33,226,540 shares at Rs.12.78 per share and Bank Hakramah with 31,509,642 shares at Rs.3.71 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs286.49 per share closing at Rs22,387.00 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 98.05 rise in its share price to close at Rs.9,498.05.

Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.35.19 per share price, closing at Rs 679.22, whereas the runner-up was Excide Pakistan Limited with Rs 28.84 decline in its per share price to Rs.781.36.