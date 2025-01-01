PSX turns bullish, gains 1,881 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 1,881.18, a positive change of 1.63 percent, closing at 117,008.08 points as compared to 115,126.90 points on the last trading day.

A total of 956,274,456 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,236,873,705 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 46.440 billion against Rs. 44.218 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 462 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 258 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 43 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 71,999,946 shares at Rs 7.66 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 62,831,962 shares at Rs 9.30 per share and Bank of Punjab with 45,412,470 shares at Rs.10.96 per share.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.91.47 per share price, closing at Rs 1,006.17, whereas the runner-up was Lucky Cement Limited with Rs 87.17 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,187.66.

Haleon Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 79.76 per share closing at Rs 2,720.24followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs 54.76 decline to close at Rs.1,277.03.