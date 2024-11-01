PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 06:44 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,893.08 points, a positive change of 2.13 percent, closing at 90,859.85 points as compared to 88,966.77 points on last trading day

A total of 465,865,841 shares were traded during the day as compared to 546,274,609 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.089 billion against Rs.24.117 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 430 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 220 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Silk Bank Limited with 62,534,221 shares at Rs 0.94 per share, K-Electric Limited with 57,568,675 shares at Rs 4.67 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 27,214,192 shares at Rs1.22 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.572.11 per share price, closing at Rs 19,161.11, whereas the runner-up was Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs 58.62 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,451.49.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 158.40 per share closing at Rs 7,541.60 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 61.61 decline to close at Rs 1,216.11.

