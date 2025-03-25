PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 193 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 193.55 points, a positive change of 0.17 percent, closing at 116,633.17 points as compared to 116,439.62 points on the last trading day.
A total of 268,098,907 shares were traded during the day as compared to 311,970,520 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.455 billion against Rs20.953 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 436 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 155 of them recorded gains and 214 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 67 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with 23,534,658 shares at Rs45.90 per share, TRG Pak Limited with 22,825,615 shares at Rs66.14 per share and Cnergyico PK with 14,454,846 shares at Rs7.94 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs23.50 per share closing at Rs23,549,00 whereas runner-up was Indus Motors Company Limited with Rs18.77 rise in its share price to close at Rs2,060.00.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs91.06 per share price, closing at Rs9,066.01, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited Limited with Rs25.45 decline in its per share price to Rs1,292.98.
Recent Stories
MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.800 to Rs317,800 per tola1 minute ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 193 points1 minute ago
-
Peri Urban Plan being followed for systematic growth of Faisalabad: DG FDA21 minutes ago
-
Cotton growers invited to submit applications1 hour ago
-
Economic indicators stable, key areas show gradual growth in March1 hour ago
-
Issuance of guidelines on application of IFRS-9 ECL model on Circular debt2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
CDNS achieves target of Rs 22 billion in Islamic investment4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 20257 hours ago