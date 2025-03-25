PSX turns bullish, gains 193 points

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 193.55 points, a positive change of 0.17 percent, closing at 116,633.17 points as compared to 116,439.62 points on the last trading day.

A total of 268,098,907 shares were traded during the day as compared to 311,970,520 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.455 billion against Rs20.953 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 436 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 155 of them recorded gains and 214 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 67 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with 23,534,658 shares at Rs45.90 per share, TRG Pak Limited with 22,825,615 shares at Rs66.14 per share and Cnergyico PK with 14,454,846 shares at Rs7.94 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs23.50 per share closing at Rs23,549,00 whereas runner-up was Indus Motors Company Limited with Rs18.77 rise in its share price to close at Rs2,060.00.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs91.06 per share price, closing at Rs9,066.01, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited Limited with Rs25.45 decline in its per share price to Rs1,292.98.

