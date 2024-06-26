PSX turns bullish, gains 335 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend, on Wednesday, gaining 335.07 points, a positive change of 0.43 percent, closing at 78,275.65 points against 77,940.58 points on the last working day.

A total of 469,756,007 shares were traded during the day as compared to 292,186,284 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 19.777 billion against Rs 11.414 billion on the last trading day.

Around 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 149 of them recorded gains and 248 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 57 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 57,647,948 shares at Rs 1.24 per share, K-Electric Limited with 37,639,343 shares at Rs 4.58 per share, and Pervez Ahmed Company with 31,130,746 shares at Rs1.79 per share.

Mehmood Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 35.05 per share price, closing at Rs 534.00, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs 18.23 rise in its per share price to Rs 838.57.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 242.35 per share closing at Rs 6,914.00, followed by Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with a Rs 61.08 decline to close at Rs 627.26.