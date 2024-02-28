PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 484 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 484.35 points, a positive change of 0.77 percent, closing at 63,703.45 points against 63,219.10 points the previous trading day.
A total of 461,390,885 shares valuing Rs 16.000 billion were traded during the day as compared to 409,962,895 shares valuing Rs14.675 billion the last day.
Some 355 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 180 of them recorded gains and 149 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 26 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 62,181,107 shares at Rs4.
39 per share, K-Electric Limited with 45,494,078 shares at Rs 4.79 per share, and Hascol petrol with 30,485,000 shares at Rs 7.98 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 655.00 per share price, closing at Rs 21,800.00, whereas the runner-up was Premier Sugar Mills with a Rs 33.75 rise in its per share price to Rs 483.75.
Pakistan Services Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 50.00 per share closing at Rs 740.00, followed by Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs 25.00 decline to close at Rs1,700.00.
