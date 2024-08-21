PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 515 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday turned around to bullish trend, gaining 515.34, showing a positive change of 0.66 percent, closing at 78,260.86 points against 77,745.52 points on the last working day.
A total of 552,564,507 shares were traded during the day as compared to 380,717,441 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 14.590 billion against Rs 11.237 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 289 of them recorded gains and 119 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 62,921,008 shares at Rs 11.23 per share, Power Cement with 41,961,669 shares at Rs.5.79 per share and Yousuf Weaving with 37,366,130 shares at Rs 6.82 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.219.46 per share price, closing at Rs 17,819.46, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs 32.55 rise in its per share price to Rs 568.10.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.125.90 per share closing at Rs.1,626.11 followed by Atlas Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 61.50 decline to close at Rs.1,537.50.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Business
-
FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial findings, aims to achieve sustainable growth in na ..3 hours ago
-
Sindh faces imminent cotton seed shortage; Experts2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan engages with industry councils to boost export sector2 hours ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech4 hours ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech6 hours ago
-
Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema expresses gratitude for € 91.1 million German sup ..6 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 18 paisa against dollar7 hours ago
-
SMEDA starts programme to make SMEs bankable as per govt vision7 hours ago
-
Global investors look to read tea leaves from Friday speech by Fed chair7 hours ago
-
Foreign visitors to Japan hit record 3.29 million in July9 hours ago
-
SAB recommends exporting 100,000 MT of sugar9 hours ago
-
Maldives records over 1.3 million tourists so far in 20249 hours ago