PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 594 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 594.36 more points, a positive change of 0.52 percent, closing at 114,037.79 points as compared to 113,443.43 points on the last trading day.
A total of 675,540,473 shares were traded during the day as compared to 743,632,966 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs30.469 billion against Rs. 35.245 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,213 of them recorded gains and 181 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 48 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 143,693,542 shares at Rs 7.93 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 78,194,783 shares at Rs.1.79 per share and Fauji Cement with 47,170,217 shares at Rs.40.65 per share.
Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs92.00 per share closing at Rs 1,949.50 whereas runner-up was Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with Rs 67.80 rise in its share price to close at Rs.806.14.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.210.00 per share price, closing at Rs 21,690.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 76.94 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,147.82.
