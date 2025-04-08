PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 622 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 07:09 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 622.95 points, a positive change of 0.54 percent, closing at 115,532.43 points as compared to 114,909.49 points on the last trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 622.95 points, a positive change of 0.54 percent, closing at 115,532.43 points as compared to 114,909.49 points on the last trading day.
A total of 530,694,779 shares were traded during the day as compared to 710,788,421 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs33.676 billion against Rs43.023 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 273 of them recorded gains and 127 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 121,664,697 shares at Rs 8.40 per share, Bank Al-Falah with 32,603,056 shares at Rs75.30 per share and K-Electric Limited 19,040,828 shares at Rs 4.28 per share.
Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 133.29 per share closing at Rs 1,662.05 whereas runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 108.02 rise in its share price to close at Rs 1,188.20.
Services Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 77.50 per share price, closing at Rs 992.63, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 45.21 decline in its per share price to Rs 437.92.
Recent Stories
UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board
DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..
FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma
Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions
President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racin ..
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra Bibi's case
Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in protest case
Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE
FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National ..
Chairperson BISP reviews preparations for upcoming Benazir Kafaalat tranche
Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..
More Stories From Business
-
China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions4 minutes ago
-
PSC approves new durum wheat variety21 minutes ago
-
LCCI wants measures to protect national economy from external shocks21 minutes ago
-
Stocks, oil recover slightly awaiting Trump's next tariffs moves1 minute ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 622 points1 minute ago
-
Rupee sheds 16 paisa against US Dollar2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.2,000 to Rs318,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
Jam invites investors to tap Pakistan's 95% unexplored mineral potential3 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews budget proposals for the upcoming fiscal year3 hours ago
-
SECP issues FAQs on private fund sector3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Markets stage mild rebound but Trump tariff uncertainty reigns1 minute ago