PSX turns bullish, gains 622 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 622.95 points, a positive change of 0.54 percent, closing at 115,532.43 points as compared to 114,909.49 points on the last trading day.

A total of 530,694,779 shares were traded during the day as compared to 710,788,421 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs33.676 billion against Rs43.023 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 273 of them recorded gains and 127 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 121,664,697 shares at Rs 8.40 per share, Bank Al-Falah with 32,603,056 shares at Rs75.30 per share and K-Electric Limited 19,040,828 shares at Rs 4.28 per share.

Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 133.29 per share closing at Rs 1,662.05 whereas runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 108.02 rise in its share price to close at Rs 1,188.20.

Services Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 77.50 per share price, closing at Rs 992.63, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 45.21 decline in its per share price to Rs 437.92.