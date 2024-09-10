PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 671 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 671.73 points, a positive change of 0.85 percent, closing at 79,286.74 points against 78,615.00 points on the last working day.
A total of 509,490,385 shares were traded during the day as compared to 491,124,197 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 13.763 billion against Rs.10.124 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 436 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 202 of them recorded gains and 170 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 64 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 117,010,305 shares at Rs 1.52 per share, Kohinoor Spining with 57,119,736 shares at Rs.10.06 per share and Agritech Limited with 18,160,711 shares at Rs.35.31 per share.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.137.38 per share price, closing at Rs 2,069.23, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with a Rs 68.99 rise in its per share price to Rs 17,368.99.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 104.68 per share closing at Rs 999.96 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 60.65 decline to close at Rs 545.81.
